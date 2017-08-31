Tips to Achieve a More Formal Writing Style

More formal writing styles can come in handy in a number of personal and professional situations. Whether you’re requesting a service from your bank, sending a complaint to the landlord, or negotiating your salary, being able to write well, and write formally can get you where you need to be. While writing takes time to master, there are several tricks that can make your writing go from a casual message, to more academic or legal toned document.

The Thesaurus is Your Friend

When writing, one trap that far too many authors fall into, is the use of boring or overused words that don’t really convey a tremendous amount of meaning. For example the word “bad” could be replaced with any number of words, such as: atrocious, cheap, unacceptable or unhealthy. Each of these new words not only sounds a bit more professional and less childlike, but also give the word a bit more context and meaning to the writing as a whole.

Proofread

Nothing makes your writing come off as less then professional than misspelling words, or using atrocious (thank you, thesaurus) grammar. Especially in an age when so much writing is done on computers, especially formal writing, checking your spelling and grammar is a relatively easy task. Just this simple act can turn: “To who it may consern” into: “To whom it may concern,” in an instant, and have you looking exponentially more professional and knowledgeable. There are even many different kinds of in-depth grammar programs you can make use of that will make sure your sentence structure makes sense and flows naturally.

Do Your Research

When writing about a topic, especially for audiences already familiar with that topic, it is important to do enough research to ensure you are approaching it in a knowledgeable and informed way. For example, if you were going to write about finding a good litigation lawyer, you should at least make sure you understand what finding a good litigation lawyer entails, what a litigation lawyer is, and why you might need to find a good one. Without researching your topic, you can come off as very uninformed and as if you are lying to your audience about your personal understanding of the topic.

When you are writing and hoping to sound professional, remember these tips and as you continue to practice they will become habits. Words that are better suited for your tone will stick in your mind and your thesaurus will be needed less and less, proofreading will help you to remember the mistakes you have made before and learn more proper and correct English, and as you research topics, you will become more generally exposed and knowledgeable about a variety of topics. With these combined skills, you can amaze and impress with your notably intellectual written works.