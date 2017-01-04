The Importance of Local Business Networking

In the modern day, with digital marketing strategies receiving so much attention, it’s important that the value of traditional marketing methods not be forgotten. One of the most valuable marketing resources in the traditional toolbox is local business networking, which also happens to be one of the most frequently overlooked steps in building brand recognition.

What is Local Business Networking

Local business networking is the practice of engaging with other local business owners at in-person functions, such as Rotary clubs and Small Business Association events. Also included are lead sharing organizations, and local members of relevant professional associations — many of which encourage this kind of activity among members who find themselves in close proximity.

Why is Networking Important for Small Businesses?

Many small to moderate-sized companies lack the advertising resources and the overall reach of large, well-established corporations. They simply don’t have a lot of exposure, which requires creative means to help spread the word. When local businesses network, they frequently help each other out passively, in a symbiotic relationship which seems marked improvements to either enterprise’s bottom line.

How Does It Work?

There are many benefits to local small business networking, which help to explain how it functions.