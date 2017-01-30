Is Your Business Ready For Tax Season?

If you are a business owner or self-employed, your business accounting software is your best asset to help you collect cumulative data on your taxes. There are several reliable accounting software applications that accumulate your tax liabilities and tax credits from each daily business transaction entry.

If your business relies on an independent accounting service or CPA to collect, audit and retain your tax records, the work of getting your business ready for tax season is already done for you. If you use software applications for this, you may want to make certain your software application automatically updates federal, state and local tax rates and your business tax ranking that affects your business.

For the self-employed or “1099s,” keeping accurate, up-to-date records of your taxable earnings is your responsibility. However, there are now several online software applications such as “Quickbooks Online” that allow self-employed contractors to file taxes, record and track taxable earnings and calculate taxes owed. In fact, the newest software applications allow receipts to be scanned by mobile devices and files are saved in cloud computing domains.

Don’t “Get” Ready for Tax Season – “Be” Ready

The most convenient way to avoid the last minute scramble to find receipts, locate records of taxable income and profits is to allow accounting software applications to do it for your business. Since accounting software applications today are user-friendly, it is a simple matter for the software to integrate bookkeeping transactions such as cash receipts, charge card payments and payroll taxes into select reports that are readily accessible to small business owners.

Most of the newest versions of accounting software require little or no prior training to implement. However, there should be a basic understanding of accounting terminology and how it applies to small business transactions.

Best Examples of Tax Accounting Software to Use

The style of accounting in place in your business will determine the most effective, accurate type of accounting software. Generally, how your business manages billing to clients and accounts payable affects the tax accounting software applications that will be most effective.

In the case of self-employed individuals, accounting software may need to record taxable types of labor and sales taxes on products that are part of regular business operations.

Accounting can be quite complex in terms of qualifications for taxability. However, small business owners can pare down the work involved in getting their businesses ready for tax season by maintaining cumulative tax records from the start to the end of their fiscal year.